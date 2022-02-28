Gists Now Support Mermaid Diagrams

A woman has recounted the steps she took to ensure that her work was being attributed to her, after noticing that her boss was taking credit for her work.Cristina, 25, who goes by the username @cristinasevcenco on TikTok, posted about her experience in a TikTok shared in January, in which she revealed that she now attaches a watermark, a digital image or line of text that identifies it as hers, to all of the work that she submits.In the video, Cristina began by gesturing to her laptop and acting out her manager “presenting [her] ideas to higher management as...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO