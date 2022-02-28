ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Taking stock: Supply chain issues vary for Mountain Brook business

By ERIC TAUNTON
Village Living
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesley Lassen holds a box of Wusthof knives at The Cook Store on Feb. 2. Lassen has struggled to get Wusthof knives, a top seller for her business. Businesses in Mountain Brook have been affected at different levels by global supply chain issues caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Stores like...

WAFF

Supply chain issues impacting Town Madison development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas will play their first home game of the season on April 12. That’s 50 days away!. The Stadium is located within the development known as Town Madison. WAFF found out some of the new additions to the area, and some obstacles businesses are facing as a result of the supply chain issue and skyrocketing costs of building supplies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
OCRegister

California warns investors of labor market, supply chain issues

California, whose recovery of jobs lost during the height of the pandemic lags that of the U.S. overall, said low labor market force growth and supply chain disruptions pose risks to its municipal-bond investors. In documents circulated to potential buyers of its $2.2 billion general-obligation deal on March 9, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Wisconsin businesses face off with inflation, supply chain challenges

SUAMICO, Wis. — Jacob Budzban is busy giving one of RC Mowers’ units a quality assurance check in the parking lot behind the Suamico business. A team of about three dozen people design and build the remote-control robotic mowers made to work on hazardous and hard-to-reach terrain. “When...
SUAMICO, WI
News On 6

Watch: Supply Chain Issues With Jon Gold

"Supply Chain Issues" is a phrase that all of us who are living through the pandemic, will probably never forget. Items out of stock on store shelves, at restaurants, and for online shopping have negatively impacted our lives and, at the least, been an inconvenience. Joining News On 6 at...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Roku: Despite The Supply Chain Issues, The Shares Look Attractive

By writing this article, I want to continue a series of articles (the previous ones were about Netflix, Uber) about lucrative opportunities in the technology sector. Today, I want to highlight the investment opportunity in Roku (ROKU). The company's shares were sold along with all the fast-growing stories in the technology sector. Then, the fall accelerated on the 4th quarter results. The fall of more than 70% from the highs certainly attracts attention, as it suggests the possible attractiveness of this company if something critical has not happened to the company's business. Of course, there are some questions about the growth that was during the pandemic. Despite the company being a beneficiary of the pandemic, the part of that growth was fundamentally unjustified. However, looking ahead, I note that such a fall in recent months is excessive and creates an opportunity to open positions. But before moving on to my valuation, let's go over the financial statements to understand the current state of the company's business.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

GE stock dives into the red after investor update on supply chain pressure

Shares of General Electric Co. took a dive in morning trading Friday, swinging from a slight gain to a 4.3% loss, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that supply chain challenges will put pressure on growth, profit and free cash flow through the first half of 2022, more so than typical seasonality. "In light of recent commentary from other companies, a number of investors and analysts have been asking us for additional color about what we are seeing so far in the first quarter," the company said in investor newsletter. "While we are seeing progress on our strategic priorities, we continue to see supply chain pressure across most of our businesses as material and labor availability and inflation are affecting Healthcare, Renewable Energy and Aviation. Although varied by business, we expect these challenges to persist at least through the first half of the year." The company said the supply chain pressures are included in its previously provided full-year guidance for earnings per share of $2.80 to $3.50 and for free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion. The stock has shed 6.4% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has lost 7.2%.
STOCKS
12 News

Expert expects supply chain issues to continue into 2023

ARIZONA, USA — We’ve all been dealing with rising prices and costs with inflation up more than 7% and supply chain issues continuing to affect Arizona and the country. An expert from ASU is expecting the problems to continue throughout the year. Likely to persist through 2022. As...
ARIZONA STATE
Culpeper Star Exponent

Area Girl Scout cookie sales persist through supply chain issues

Margot Alluisi, 9, says the best Girl Scout cookie is the organization’s newest offering, Adventurefuls, a chewy, gooey, sea-salt caramel brownie-inspired cookie. Cookie fans love them. But Margot and her Brownie buddies are having to learn a new skill with the Adventurefuls — explaining to buyers why their cookies...
RETAIL
WTOL 11

Supply chain issues causing backlog at Tiffin body shop

TIFFIN, Ohio — You've probably noticed empty shelves at the grocery store or long waits for home renovation projects, but supply chain issues are also impacting how fast people can get their cars back after a crash. "There are more cars to fix than I have ever seen in...
TIFFIN, OH
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Supply chain issues not gumming up individual investor plans

Feb 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES NOT GUMMING UP INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR PLANS (1307 EST/1807 GMT) As part of the most recent American Association of Individual Investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress

General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) issued an investor newsletter, mentioning continued supply chain pressure across most of its businesses as material and labor availability and inflation affect Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Aviation. GE expects these challenges to persist at least through the first half of the year. GE said it...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Hub Group - Under The Radar Supply Chain Stock

Hub Group is in a strong financial position due to organic growth and strategic acquisitions. While doing my research for another article that I recently published on Seeking Alpha that discusses Tecnoglass (TGLS) riding the Florida construction wave into 2022, I came across a supply chain and logistics company that I was not previously familiar with called Hub Group (HUBG). As I began to investigate the company and what they do, it became readily apparent that this business is one that has benefited from the ongoing supply chain issues that have affected the global economy over the past two years. Heading into 2022 it appears that those supply chain issues will not be going away soon and therefore, the stock is worth considering for the growth potential that lies ahead and the value that it currently offers.
MARKETS

