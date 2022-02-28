Hoosiers dealing with high winter heating bills

INDIANAPOLIS — High natural gas prices are thought to be among the reasons Hoosiers are seeing sharply high utility bills this winter.

Across social media platforms, Indiana residents are complaining about gas and electric bills that are higher than they’ve ever seen. In some cases, residents claim their utility bills have doubled from the same time last year.

Leila Darden, who lives on the east side of Indianapolis, says her jaw dropped when she received a $381 bill from AES.

“I can’t believe this,” Darden said. “How am I supposed to… this is ridiculous.”

Darden says her AES bill from the same month last year was $277. And she’s hearing similar accounts from her neighbors.

“You can’t budget for a bill that’s over 380 dollars if it’s never been that much, so you pay what you can,” she said. “And then all it does is go to the next bill.”

Since October, utility companies have been warning about higher heating costs this winter. The predicted increases were expected to be the result of drastically higher market prices for natural gas. Those prices doubled from the fall of 2020 and late 2021. Market analysts and utility regulators say the increases are partially a lagging result of major winter storms from 2021 that affected energy distribution from Texas.

“Cost recovery from the February 2021 polar event (aka Winter Storm Uri) is still in effect,” said Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission spokesperson Stephanie Hodgin. “The Commission mitigated immediate impacts to customers by spreading the cost of gas over a longer period versus an immediate payment that would have dramatically impacted customers in a prior billing period. Ultimately, this has impacted customer bills for both AES Indiana and CenterPoint beyond the wholesale price of gas.”

AES bills are being affected because the utility company uses natural gas in the production of electric power, which means the cost of producing electricity has gone up.

“Electric bills, gas bills, unfortunately that’s a nationwide trend right now that we’re seeing that we’re dealing with,” said AES spokesperson Kelly Young.

At the same time, Young says Indianapolis residents are using more electricity through January because the weather was colder than in January last year.

“In January 2021, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12 degrees,” Young said. “In January of 2022, we hit that and below at least 9 times.”

For those struggling to pay bills, utilities like AES , Citizens Energy , CenterPoint , Duke Energy and others have budget billing programs that allow customers to spread their payments equally across all 12 months of the year.

The Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana also recommends calling 211 in order to get connected with a variety of resources and assistance programs to help with utility bills.

“There are funds available from the Federal LIHEAP and LIHWAP programs, as well as funds available for internet service through the new Affordable Connectivity Program ,” said Citizens Action Coalition Director Kerwin Olson.

Hoosiers can also find resources listed on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website . The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor also has a number of links to information and resources.

