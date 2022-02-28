Satellite imagery shows scars of conflict as Russian convoy heads for Kyiv



UKRAINE (Storyful)– Satellite images captured on February 28 show a large deployment of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, moving towards Kyiv, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that captured them.

The imagery shows the southern end of the convoy on the T-1011 highway near the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, around 17 miles from Kyiv’s city center. Military vehicles and equipment are shown in the areas of Irpin, Stoyanka, Zdvyzhivka, the Ivankivs’kyi district, and in Ozera, all of which are close to the airport.

Evidence of fighting can be seen in Irpin, where the images show burned-out vehicles and damage to part of a bridge over the Irpin River, and in Stoyanka, where both lanes of a bridge over the same river have collapsed.

This image shows Zdvyzhivka, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

This image shows the T-1011 and part of the Antonov Airport runway in Ozera, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

This image shows the P02 in the Ivankivs’kyi district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

This image shows the T-1011 near the Antonov Airport runway in Ozera, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

This image shows Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

This image shows Zdvyzhivka, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.)

