According to research published by the American Medical Association, loneliness can be worse for your overall health than smoking or obesity. When it strikes and you don't have some defenses in place, it can be a very difficult experience. Here are a few ways some other people have gotten through their times of being lonely, and a few activities you can engage in, both to keep your social skills honed and to combat the loneliness that is part of the isolation blues.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO