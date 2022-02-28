California Treasurer Ma calls on state's pension funds to divest Russian assets
BOSTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - California Treasurer Fiona Ma on Monday said she supports divesting Russian assets from the state’s big pension funds.
“We need to send a very clear and unequivocal response that California will not stand for Russia’s aggression,” Ma said in a statement sent by a representative. Decisions would be made by systems such as the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, where Ma is a board member.
