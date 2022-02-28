Jersey County files felony charges against 4

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – Methamphetamine- and theft-related charges were filed recently in separate cases by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The cases include:

• Rodney W. Miller, 51, of Godfrey, was charged Feb. 22 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on Feb. 16 Miller allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine. No bail was noted and a summons issued.

• Clinton L. Elliott, 36, of Greenfield, was charged Feb. 23 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. On Feb. 17 Elliott allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine. No bail was noted and a summons issued.

• Amanda L. Adams, 39, of Staunton, was charged Feb. 23 with retail theft (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. On Jan. 22 Adams allegedly took a pillow and pillowcase set and a “value pack” of Atkins bars valued at less than $300 from the Jerseyville Walmart. Adams has a 2003 conviction for a related crime out of Madison County. No bail was noted, and a summons issued.

• Chad R. Cordes, 34, of Jerseyville, was charged Feb. 24 with retail theft (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. On Jan. 28 Cordes allegedly took a pair of Carhartt work boots valued at less than $300 from Farm and Home Supply in Jerseyville. Cordes has a 2015 conviction for a related crime out of Jersey County. Bail was set at $10,000.