ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

Jersey County files felony charges against 4

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDEf8_0eRgiVTP00
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

JERSEYVILLE – Methamphetamine- and theft-related charges were filed recently in separate cases by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The cases include:

• Rodney W. Miller, 51, of Godfrey, was charged Feb. 22 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. According to court documents, on Feb. 16 Miller allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine. No bail was noted and a summons issued.

• Clinton L. Elliott, 36, of Greenfield, was charged Feb. 23 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. On Feb. 17 Elliott allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine. No bail was noted and a summons issued.

• Amanda L. Adams, 39, of Staunton, was charged Feb. 23 with retail theft (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. On Jan. 22 Adams allegedly took a pillow and pillowcase set and a “value pack” of Atkins bars valued at less than $300 from the Jerseyville Walmart. Adams has a 2003 conviction for a related crime out of Madison County. No bail was noted, and a summons issued.

• Chad R. Cordes, 34, of Jerseyville, was charged Feb. 24 with retail theft (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. On Jan. 28 Cordes allegedly took a pair of Carhartt work boots valued at less than $300 from Farm and Home Supply in Jerseyville. Cordes has a 2015 conviction for a related crime out of Jersey County. Bail was set at $10,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Cottage Hills man faces meth charge

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man faces a methamphetamine-related felony charge after a March 1 incident. Timothy V. Gade, 61, of the first block of Circle Drive, Cottage Hills, was charged March 1 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Auto theft charges filed Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE - Several auto theft charges were among theft- and property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Ashley M. Petrillo, 30, of the 2400 block of Iowa Street, Granite City, was charged March 1 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class A felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton men allegedly had stolen catalytic converter

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Alton men were charged with possession of a stolen catalytic converter, one of a number of theft- and property-related felony cases filed Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Chad A Hudson, 45, of the 2600 block of Sidney Street; and Jeremy M. Shewmake, 45, of the 200 block of Allen Street, both in Alton, were charged Feb. 28 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, both Class 2 felonies.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Woman charged with bribery in meth case

EDWARDSVILLE - A Sorento woman was charged with bribery and drug charges after allegedly offering sex to a Collinsville police officer to let her go. Amanda C. Stinnett, 33, of Sorento, was charged Feb. 28 with bribery, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 3 felony.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, IL
City
Staunton, IL
Jersey County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Jersey County, IL
City
Clinton, IL
City
Godfrey, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Jerseyville, IL
Crime & Safety
The Telegraph

Mom sues county over daughter's jail death

EDWARDSVILLE - A federal lawsuit over a prisoner's death in the Madison County Jail was filed last week in East St. Louis. Elissa A. Lindhorst, 28, of Glen Carbon, died Feb. 24, 2020 while in custody at the Madison County Jail. She had been arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance. The original warrant had been issued through the Hartford Police Department. A lawsuit was filed Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis by Rana Schmidt, Lindhorst's mother and administrator of her estate, through the Chicago-based law firm Meyer & Kiss. Defendants include the county, Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin, 17 named sheriff's department personnel and Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. which provides medical service for the jail.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man again charged with domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man with four prior convictions for domestic battery in 2019 was charged with felony domestic battery Monday. Trenton A. Robertson, 31, of the 600 block of E. Acton Street, Wood River, was charged Feb. 28 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions), a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Man charged with gun in SIUE residence hall

EDWARDSVILLE - A Belleville man was charged Monday with assault and having a handgun in a residence hall at SIUE last week. Juwaun T. Farmer, 20, of Belleville, was charged with unlawful use of weapons in a school, a Class 3 felony; aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Carrollton man charged with felony DUI

EDWARDSVILLE - A Carrollton man was charged with felony DUI after an accident in Alton last year that injured another person. Kevin J. Patton, 25, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Carrollton, was charged Feb. 25 with aggravated driving under the influence/great bodily harm, an enhanced Class 4 felony.
CARROLLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Crime#Felony Charges#Carhartt#Farm And Home Supply
The Telegraph

Cottage Hills man indicted for burglary, auto theft

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills man was indicted for burglary and multiple auto theft charges last week by a Madison County grand jury. Samuel L. Durr, 28, of the first block of Rose Avenue, Cottage Hills, was indicted Feb. 24 for burglary, a Class 1 felony; and three counts of offenses relating to motor vehicles, all class 2 felonies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

East Alton man indicted on weapons charge

EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton man was indicted last week on a weapons charge by a Madison County grand jury. John R. Nowlin, 27, of the first block of Marion Lane, East Alton, was indicted for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City man faces domestic battery charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man was charged with domestic battery and assault after a Feb. 24 incident. Billy W. Turnbough, 44, of the 2800 block of Marshal Avenue, Granite City, was charged Feb. 25 with domestic battery (second subsequent offense), and two counts of aggravated assault, all Class 4 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Authorities release name of man killed on I-55

EAST ST. LOUIS - Authorities have released the name of a man killed early Monday on Interstate 55. At about 1:57 a.m. Monday, Illinois State Police responded to I-55 northbound at milepost 5, near East St. Louis, for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. According to state police, Billy J. Herndon, 35, of Collinsville, was walking in the right lane of I-55 when he was truck by a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by Jeremy M. Tinch, 34, of Valley Park, Missouri.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Telegraph

Two collide at Alton High entrance

GODFREY - No serious injuries were reported in a Tuesday morning accident at the entrance to Alton High School. A Buick Verano and a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Humbert Road at the entrance to Alton High School in Godfrey, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
652
Followers
293
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy