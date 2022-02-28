ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden to deliver State of the Union address with backdrop of world tensions, inflation

By Steven Cohen
 2 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It comes at a time when world tensions are about as high as they have been for a long time. The president’s annual State of the Union address.

President Biden will deliver it to a nationally-televised joint session of Congress Tuesday night at 9 p.m. The nation is trying to put the pandemic in the past. Inflation is on the rise. Polling shows that six in 10 Americans say inflation has caused financial hardship for their household.

The Russian invasion in Ukraine is a serious concern, said Dr. Joyce Webb, who retired recently from the Shepherd University faculty after 35 years in the classroom.

“I’m hoping to hear much more about our involvement and where that’s going to lead,” said Webb. “Certainly it’s something that all of us need to be concerned about right now because it’s serious.”

The president is also facing a 55% disapproval rating based on the latest Washington Post poll conducted just last week.

Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
