Obituaries

Paul R. Civitarese, 74

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul R. Civitarese, age 74, of Foxboro, passed away at home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Feb. 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Raphael and Marjorie (Arnott) Civitarese. Paul was married for 47 years to Donna Marie (Cherry). He...

Larry Kessler: The best way to honor Cassie Chee

The Attleboro Arts Museum’s recent exhibit, “Remembering Artist Cassie Chee (2002-2020),” lived up to its title in a big way. It was clear from the more than 100 people who turned out Saturday afternoon to honor her that Cassie will never be forgotten, and that’s as it should be.
Along the Way

Bishop Feehan High School will honor Sister Martha Mulligan and Denise Peixoto with the Patricia M. Harrington, Sisters of Mercy Hero of Catholic Education Award. The award was established by the school in 2017 “to honor a champion of Catholic education who makes significant contributions in service of Catholic schools and the church.” Mulligan and Peixoto have devoted a combined 70 years as teachers and administrators in local Catholic schools. The awards will be given at the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Tickets for the gala, which will also include a dinner, live auction, and raffle, can be purchased at bishopfeehan.com/gala.
DAISY

“My name is Daisy and I am a female DSH. I was surrendered to the Taunton shelter when my family could no longer care for me. I am 2 to 3 years old. Quiet and sweet. Life will be sweeter when I am no longer waiting for a person to visit but will have a family to be with all of the time. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
