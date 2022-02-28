Paul R. Civitarese, 74

Bishop Feehan High School will honor Sister Martha Mulligan and Denise Peixoto with the Patricia M. Harrington, Sisters of Mercy Hero of Catholic Education Award. The award was established by the school in 2017 “to honor a champion of Catholic education who makes significant contributions in service of Catholic schools and the church.” Mulligan and Peixoto have devoted a combined 70 years as teachers and administrators in local Catholic schools. The awards will be given at the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, March 26, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Tickets for the gala, which will also include a dinner, live auction, and raffle, can be purchased at bishopfeehan.com/gala.

