Read the chilling death threat sent to Australian cricket star's wife as team arrives in Pakistan surrounded by 4,000 police and soldiers: 'Our snipers will blow his head'

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Authorities have investigated an alleged death threat sent to Ashton Agar's wife urging the Australian cricketer to not to travel to Pakistan for an upcoming tour.

A message reportedly sent to the spin bowler's wife Madeleine was reported to Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

There is a suggestion the message was from a fake Instagram account, potentially from India as an attempt to disrupt Australia's first cricket tour in Pakistan since 1998.

'This is a warning for your husband Ashton Agar if he comes to tour against Pakistan he won't come [back] alive,' part of the message read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hhPW_0eRghQ5z00
Australian cricketer Ashton Agar was the target of a death threat reportedly sent to his wife of nine months Madeleine (pictured together)

The message obtained by Nine Newspapers also referred to Agar's children, which he doesn't have.

'Your children will miss their father if he comes to Pakistan. Our snipers will blow his head,' it added.

Team officials confirmed Agar was the subject of a death threat but don't believe it is a credible threat.

'Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined government security agencies,' a statement read.

'There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBfR3_0eRghQ5z00
The spin bowler (pictured) is currently in Pakistan for Australia's first tour there since 1998

Agar is currently in Pakistan for Australia's first cricket tour there in 24 years and is reported to be in good spirits.

Pakistan has hosted only a handful of international matches since a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

Around 4000 police and military personnel are guarding the Australian team hotel.

'It's comforting,' Australian Test captain Pat Cummins told reporters this week.

'We're really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals. That was one of the big factors that we wanted to be thorough on before arriving here: not only security but biosecurity. Everyone's done a fantastic job.'

The first of three Tests against Pakistan gets underway in Rawalpindi on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6jXH_0eRghQ5z00
Agar is reported to be in good spirits after being the target of a death threat sent to his wife

