HyperX's New Gamer Mouse And Keyboard Promise Performance On A Budget

It doesn’t matter how powerful your gaming PC, or how high-res your games are, is if your monitor can’t keep up. If you just snagged one of our gaming PC deals, you’ll be looking for gaming monitor deals to match. You should consider a curved display. The curve helps create a more immersive experience, so you can get an expansive view of the 3D environment around you. This curved monitor deal on Dell’s website is definitely one to consider. Right now, you can pick up the Dell 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $290, which is a massive $150 discount from the regular price of $440. That’s an absolute steal of a price for a high-performance panel like this one.
