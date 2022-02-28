ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian-Americans provide support

By Jim Ehmke
BINGHAMTON, NY – The local Ukrainian-American community is seeking ways to support Ukrainians in their efforts to repel the Russian invasion.

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church and Binghamton First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church have all been holding prayer services.

Father Ted Czabala, pastor at Sacred Heart, says despite all of the Russian threats leading up to the war, he and his congregation were still shocked when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion.

Czabala says his church has been sending medical supplies and other support to the Ukrainian military since Russia annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014.

“People are stepping up, we’re doing the best we can as individuals, as citizens of the U.S. as much as we can and as Ukrainian descendants. We thank everybody for the help, we ask for your prayers,” says Czabala.

Czabala says basic humanitarian aid is also needed.

He says there are a variety of links to donate at SacredHeartUCC.org .

Saint Michael’s Orthodox Church on Clinton Street in Binghamton is hosting an ecumenical prayer service tomorrow evening at 6.

