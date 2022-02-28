ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Buy the Dip: Beyond Meat; Mattel and More

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8KpA_0eRgeqO200

As the crisis mounts in the Ukraine and Russia, and global markets feel the tremors, TheStreet’s market experts are looking at these “buy the dip” candidates this week.

Beyond Meat (BYND) $44.35. 5-day-performance (-14.98%)

It hasn’t been a very smooth ride for Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report lately. “The stock has been getting thrashed as volatility in the market remains high, TheStreet’s Bret Kenwell reported.

Even worse, a bear market in growth stocks has really made life tough for investors in the El Segundo, Calif., producer of plant-based meat.

Beyond Meat reported earnings after the close on Thursday. In the numbers, the company reported a slight year-over-year decline in revenue, which missed analysts’ expectations. For a growth stock, that’s not good news.

“Beyond Meat has been in a relentless decline — a bear market of its own,” Kenwell said. “We talked about this a month ago, as the shares were trying to rally off the January low.” Instead, the stock ran right into the declining 50-day moving average and was rejected. Now it's hitting new lows.

Consequently, it’s no surprise that Kenwell reminds traders the stock is in a “brutal” downtrend. One caveat or silver lining isn’t going to change that and it’s not going to make it a safe holding going forward.

“If we see some further short-covering, let’s see whether Beyond Meat stock can reclaim the Covid low from March 2020 at $48.18. Above that puts $53 in play and the declining 10-day moving average,” Kenwell said. “A real jolt higher unlocks the 21-day, then active resistance via the 50-day moving average.”

Block (SQ) (formerly Square) $119.78. 5-day performance up 23%.

With Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report beating earnings estimates Thursday, and rallying strongly late last week, TheStreet’s Bruce Kamich is taking another look at the long-suffering stock.

Earnings clocked in at with an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) that bested analyst forecasts. Revenue barely met estimates, rising 29.1% on a year-over-year (YOY) basis, but gross payment volume (GPV) slid in at $46.3 billion, which exceeded expectations.

“We reviewed the charts of Block (formerly Square) on February 1 and wrote that "Durable bottoms can take time to develop while a tradable low needs less evidence,” Kamich said. “The decline in the price of SQ has slowed with a spinning top on the candlestick chart. This gives us a couple clues that a price low has been made. Aggressive traders who are comfortable with playing a bounce can be buyers while investors who are less agile should wait for a bottom pattern to develop."

Recently, SQ prices made a "key reversal day" as the broad market rebounded to the upside.

“After that, share prices have gapped higher and are a lot closer to the declining 50-day moving average line,” Kamich noted. “The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) shows a recent ‘uptick’ and the 12-day price momentum indicator continues to show a bullish divergence as downside momentum has waned.”

Kamich’s bottom line strategy on Block? Be patient and wait for an opportunity.

“Traders looking to buy SQ should wait on a partial dip into the gap - perhaps to $105 to do some buying,” he said. “Without a developed base I would consider SQ a short-term trade for now.”

Mattel (MAT) $25.53. 5 day-performance 2.42%.

In a recent "Executive Decision" segment the Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report which reported blowout earnings that included top- and bottom-line beats with double-digit sales growth and expanding gross margins.

“Kreiz proclaimed the turnaround at Mattel is now complete and the company is returning to growth mode,” TheStreet’s Bruce Kamich noted. “He said his company's balance sheet has been fixed, their brands have been reinvigorated and Mattel is focused on monetizing intellectual property with digital entertainment.”

On January 13, Kamich noted high volatility with Mattel stock, "The charts of MAT have swung from bullish to bearish and back again,” he said. “Traders could go long MAT on strength above $23.50 or above $24. The $33 area is our first price target. Risk to $19 for now."

Six weeks later, there’s more clarity on the stock.

“Looking at the daily bar charts, we can see that MAT shares didn’t break above $23.50 until this month,” Kamich said. “MAT rallied towards $26 and has recently pulled back, correcting the rally from late January. The stock is trading above the rising 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

Kamich sees a significant upside price target in Mattel. “In the short-run, MAT might pull back closer to the breakout level around $23.50, but after that correction is over we would expect further gains to the $36 area,” he said.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Could a Giant Player Take Beyond Meat's Market?

There's always an element of repressed denial about enjoying a good hot dog. We all know they're made of terrible stuff that no one would eat if we saw the individual parts on our plates (and if you really want to know the gory details, be warned that you may be haunted in a way that will ruin you for life).
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Beyond Meat Shares Fall on Dimmer Than Expected Forecasts

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, hitting its share price, as it faced stiffer competition amid flat demand for plant-based protein. The California-based company said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv...
RETAIL
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Kohl's Has a New Plan. It Looks a Lot Like Target's

Depending on where you live, either Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report or Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report are usually your stores of choice when you need to pick up some new dishes or some basic t-shirts (or do both). While Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

Taking a cruise means a lot of excess. Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report (or a Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

Datadog (DDOG) - Get Datadog Inc Class A Report, “which monitors cloud applications for companies through analyzing data, monitoring servers, tools, databases, and various services to help companies maximize performance and improve user experience" according to the company’s website, was down 5% for the past week. “The company...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattel#Bynd#Beyond Meat#Covid
Houston Chronicle

Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

U.S. shoppers are giving plant-based burgers a pass. Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said Thursday that its sales dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak U.S. retail demand. It was the third quarter in a row that the company's U.S. retail sales saw double-digit declines. El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Beyond Meat Stock Stumbled on Wednesday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Hardly for the first time this...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat slides as analysts hack estimates lower

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) plunged on Friday as analysts set expectation lower for the alternative meat seller following the Q4 earnings report. Bank of America reduced is price target on Beyond Meat (BYND) to $45 and reiterated an Underperform rating. "Gross margins were negatively impacted by lower revenue per pound, increased...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 32 strange...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
Motley Fool

Beyond Meat Down After Earnings -- Is It a Buy?

Beyond Meat has been hammered by its own shortcomings -- and more recently by world events. The meat-substitute company's guidance hasn't provided investors with much hope for growth. Wall Street analysts have been slashing their price targets on the stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Beyond Meat Stock Stalls as Plant-Based Meat Competition Ramps Up

Plant-based meats have become very popular -- at least with food companies looking for a piece of the growing market. During the pandemic, legacy food companies—including Nestlé NSRGF, Smithfield Foods, and Cargill revealed plans to introduce their own meat-free patties. PepsiCo PEP also threw its hat in when it formed a joint venture with Beyond Meat BYND, at the beginning of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Zscaler, Beyond Meat Weigh on the Nasdaq's Friday Recovery

The Nasdaq kept moving higher Friday morning after a big rebound Thursday. Shares of Zscaler and Beyond Meat, however, fell after their earnings reports. Investors aren't forgiving of even the slightest uncertainty right now. Stock market investors remained on edge Friday morning, but their worst fears about the immediate impact...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Etsy, Beyond Meat Or Block?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Beyond Meat Shares Are Sliding Today

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading lower Friday after the company reported weak top-line results for the fourth quarter and issued guidance below estimates. Beyond Meat said fourth-quarter revenue declined 1.2% year-over-year to $100.7 million, which came in below the estimate of $101.36 million. The plant-based meat company reported a quarterly earnings loss of $1.27 per share.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why These Analysts Cut Beyond Meat's Price Target

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported a higher than the expected loss per share for the fourth quarter due to rising costs. Mizuho On Beyond Meat: John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating for the stock while lowering the price target from $59 to $45. The company’s “big EBITDA miss saw...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Beyond Meat Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.68 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $101.92M (-0.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
83K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy