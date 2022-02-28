ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Gillibrand visits BU for Made in America Bill

By Jackie Gillis
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Binghamton University this morning to announce a bill that would create jobs, support domestic manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Gillibrand was at the Center of Excellence at B-U to announce her bipartisan Made In America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.

This bill would bolster the manufacturing base, encourage domestic public-private partnerships and help local businesses address the ongoing pandemic related supply chain disruptions.

She says it’s going to take a lot of work and smart federal investments to get supply chains back on track, which is why she is introducing this bill.

“When we do that, we can assure the next generation of technology and products are made right here in New York. There’s no better resource in America than the American worker, I know that we have the innovative spirit, we have the drive and the dedication that we need to build that future right here in New York,” says Gillibrand.

She goes on to say that we already make great products here in America, so its important we step in to help out.

Any approved Made in America Manufacturing Communities in this new proposal would have access to technical assistance from other federal agencies.

