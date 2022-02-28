Russia Sanctions List: Here's Who Is On It

Banking officials, the foreign and defense ministers, and a host of oligarchs are now officially on the sanctioned list for the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

In most cases, fully sanctioned people have had their assets frozen, are banned from traveling to countries within the pro-Ukraine alliance and are forbidden from doing business with nations within the NATO alliance and often elsewhere.

Wondering who might have made this illustrious list? TheStreet has you covered.

ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Here's Who Is Currently Under Sanctions

Vladimir Putin

The president of Russia and longtime leader of the nation in various capacities had his assets frozen. He called the West an "empire of lies," immediately upon hearing of his curtailed rights. How many assets he has and where they might be found remains a question for many global watchers, who have wondered since Thursday whether sanctions would hurt Putin at all.

Alexander Aleksandrovich Vedyakhin

A major executive at Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution, he is currently first deputy chairman of the executive board at the bank.

Andrey Sergeyevich Puchkov

Holding multiple positions over various sectors including real estate, athletics and lending, Puchkov is a top executive at VTB Bank. He is perhaps best known worldwide for his previous chairmanship of the FC Dynamo Moscow football club.

Yuriy Alekseyevich Soloviev and Galina Olegovna Ulyutina

They are husband and wife. He is the current chairman of the aforementioned FC Dynamo Moscow club and a VTB Bank executive. She previously caught the eye of the U.S. Treasury Department, which said she was implicated in a pay-to-play passport scheme.

Ivan Igorevich Sechin, son of Igor Ivanovich Sechin

Igor Sechin is a top official at Rosneft, the massive publicly traded oil company, and in which BP has a $16 billion, 5% stake. His son is also a executive at Rosneft. He was also deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation from 2008 until 2012

Andrey Patrushev, son of Nikolai Platonovich Patrushev

A former KGB colleague of Vladimir Putin's, Nikolai Patrushev is no stranger to sanctions, having been hit with them originally in 2018. Andrey Patrushev gained international infamy in 2006 when he was implicated in the London radiation poisoning of defector Alexander Litvinenko. He is now the secretary for the Russian Federation Security Council.

Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov, son of Sergei Borisovich Ivanov

The senior Ivanov, a former colleague of Putin from his KGB days, later went on to become a permanent fixture of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. His son now has ties to Gazprombank as a board member and heads Alrosa, a state-owned diamond-mining company.

Kirill Shamalov

Shamalov was briefly married to Putin's daughter Katarina and is now known as Russia’s youngest billionaire. He also reportedly has ties to Gazprom and is followed breathlessly by the world's media for his love of the international high life.

Yury Slyusar

The director of United Aircraft Corp., Slyusar also holds board memberships with Aeroflot, Russian Airlines Pjsc and United Aircraft. His focus on industrial products made him a prime candidate for international sanctions.

Petr Fradkov

The son of the former head of Russian foreign intelligence, Fradkov is now under sanctions because of his leadership of Promsvyazbank, a state-owned bank.

Gennady Timchenko

Timchenko oversees Volga Group, a Russian private equity firm that has interests in construction, energy and transportation. He was previously co-owner of Gunvor Group but weighs in as only the sixth richest oligarch in Russia, with an estimated wealth of $21.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Violetta and Lyubov Prigozhina

Violetta and Lyubov are Yevgeny Prigozhin's mother and wife, respectively. Yevgeny Prigozhin is under strict European Union sanctions for the role it says he played in sending mercenaries into Ukraine.

Other Sanctioned Russians

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister

Sergei Shoigu, Russian defense minister

Aleksandr Bortnikov, top of the Russian security service

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian armed forces

All 351 members of the Russian Duma, the nation's legislative body, have seen their assets frozen and are banned from traveling because they are now on a list of European Union-imposed sanctions.

What Exactly Are Oligarchs?

A term used more and more often as the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues, oligarchs in this context often made their money, names and power via the industrial gold rush that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union.

