Black in America: Roundtable with local leaders

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña hosts a roundtable discussion with leaders of San Diego’s black and brown communities.

This 30-minute special program brings viewers into the conversation of what it means to be Black in America and reflect on how things have changed in the two years since the death of George Floyd and subsequent social justice protests.

The following panelists are featured in the discussion:

Starla Lewis

Professor Starla Lewis has been an educator in the San Diego area for decades, teaching at several local universities and specializing in a number of subjects, including women’s studies, oral communication, and African American studies. Lewis is also an author and life coach.

Bishop Cornelius Bowser

Bishop Cornelius Bowser is a native San Diegan, growing up in the southeast part of the city, where as a young man he became involved in gangs. He later turned his life towards a different path, becoming a minister and dedicating his life to intervention and outreach, trying to help young people caught up in the gang lifestyle.

Sheri Jones

Sheri Jones is a San Diego real estate broker and co-founder of Black San Diego, an organization dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses.

Ekene Okolo

Ekene Okolo is a high school senior in the Poway Unified School District. In summer 2020, she and her sister Nene created an Instagram page called Black in Poway Unified, a platform for people to share their experiences with racism in the district.