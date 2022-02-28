ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to review Native American preference adoption law

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The...

Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Did Justice Breyer Reveal How the Supreme Court Will Decide a Pending Case?

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Arizona v. San Francisco, which in which the Court will decide whether states with interests should be permitted to intervene to defend a regulation (in this case, the so-called "Public Charge" rule) when the United States ceases to defend it, pending the development of a new regulation reflecting the current Administration's views.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Supreme Court to take up case over free speech vs. LGBTQ rights

The Supreme Court will take another look at a case testing the rights of LGBTQ people and business owners asserting their First Amendment right to religious freedom. Oral arguments in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis will likely be held this fall. The case involves Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith, who says her religious beliefs would not allow her to create a custom wedding website for same-sex couples.
COLORADO STATE
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is violating federal law by requiring vaccinations for health care workers without allowing a religious exemption for those who object.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is not being honest with you

Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered a speech this week that echoed decades of conservative talking points about the proper, limited role of judges in a democracy. But that restrained vision is completely divorced from Barrett’s own conduct as a conservative justice — not to mention that of the Republican majority she consistently votes with.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court to weigh law on placement for children from Indian homes

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a group of cases weighing a 1978 law that gave the federal government control over removing children from Indian homes, avoiding placement with families outside of tribes. The cases arose when three states and seven individuals challenged parts of the Indian Child...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Supreme Court Just Teed Up a Direct Assault on Civil Rights Law

The Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it will decide whether civil rights laws violate the First Amendment when they “compel an artist to speak or stay silent.” By doing so, the court formally commenced its long-delayed project of dismantling non-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people. But it is not at all clear that the court will stop at LGBTQ protections. Rather, the justices have indicated that they may take a wrecking ball to the edifice of civil rights law, dismantling the constitutional foundations of non-discrimination in public accommodations.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court overturns H&M win in fabric copyright case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against fast-fashion retailer H&M in a copyright dispute with fabric designer Unicolors, reversing an earlier appeals court decision. Unicolors' copyright registration for its fabric design can survive despite inaccuracies in its application if those mistakes were based on a good-faith misreading...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

'Trump Too Small' trademark gets green light from U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a government tribunal was wrong to refuse trademark registration for the phrase "Trump Too Small," finding the decision violated the applicant's constitutional free-speech rights. California attorney Steve Elster's First Amendment right to criticize public figures outweighs a federal law barring trademarks...
CONGRESS & COURTS

