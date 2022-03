Donni Davy is having quite the year already — and it’s only the end of February. She’s the makeup designer and lead artist for HBO’s Euphoria (ever heard of it?), which concludes its second season this Sunday. The work of her team has inspired a truly mind-boggling amount of recreations from fans across Instagram and TikTok; on TikTok alone, #EuphoriaMakeup has 1.6 billion views and counting. The show has nearly doubled in viewership this year and has already been renewed for a third season. Earlier this month, it was announced that we can expect a makeup line from Davy, A24, and the creatives behind Euphoria, aptly named Half Magic, too. And, on top of everything, Davy just had a baby.

