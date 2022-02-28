ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

5 Cajun Restaurants In Midland Odessa To Hit Up On Fat Tuesday!

By Leo
B93
B93
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Tuesday is Fat Tuesday! Mardi Gras is here! And, if you are in the mood for some Cajun food, here are some hot spots that feature some Cajun Cuisine. Here are 5 Cajun restaurants according to YELP to...

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Awesome Places To Zipline Near Midland Odessa!

Have you ever ziplined? And, if the answer is YES, then you probably are hooked and what to do it again. At least, that's what someone told me when explaining the experience of ziplining!. But, where to Zipline in near Midland Odessa? Check out these 2 Ziplining destinations that are...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

5 Fun Facts About Odessa For Anyone New To The Area

If you are new to the area or are just working in the Permian Basin temporarily, welcome. We hope you enjoy your time with us! And no I do not work part-time for the Chamber of Commerce. lol I simply wish to enlighten you with some fun facts about our city. Let's start with Odessa:
ODESSA, TX
B93

Avoid This Exit In Odessa At All Costs-You Will Thank Me Later!

For the love of everything do as I say and not as I do when it comes to driving in this area! Oh my gosh. I did it for the second time yesterday and I have zero patience, so there's that. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. When heading into Odessa from Highway 191, if you attempt to take the exit to loop 338, just don't!
ODESSA, TX
B93

Ask Texas! My Man Told Me Guys Trip Was Fishing And It Was Vegas!

Listener Wrote: So my boyfriend went on a GUYS TRIP one of these past weekends and he told me they were going fishing. A Fishing Trip with the guys! Yeah, NO! Just found out that they ended up going to Las Vegas! And, I found out from another guy who went on the trip. HAVEN'T busted him yet, but it's coming. I'm just HURT and wondering if this should be a major deal breaker! Because I'm heading that way!!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Odessa, TX
Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
B93

Hey Midland Odessa! Little Fletcher Needs Our Help!

People in West Texas have huge hearts and are serious animal lovers. We love our pets with all our hearts and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. So when little Fletcher was discovered by a good samaritan found him wandering the streets and brought him in-the amazing folks at Permian Basin Animal Advocates leaped into action. They got him to the vet immediately-where it took 2 hours to get him shaved down due to all the mats in his fur and the wounds on his legs that were also infested with maggots.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Food Truck#Food Drink#Cajun Restaurants#Cajun Cuisine#Fried Jumbo Shrimp#Jalapeno Crawfish Chowder
B93

Top 5 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Midland

I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list? Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5... TOP 5 HIGHEST RATED RESTAURANTS...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Tea Lovers! Presotea Set To Open In Midland This Saturday!

Tea Lovers in Midland, Get Ready! It's happening this Saturday. A brand new place to grab your favorite tea in the Permian Basin is happening this weekend. This Midland store is set for a Grand Opening and are inviting everyone to come out and drink up!. LOCATION: 4416 Briarwood Ave...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Did You Know? 2 Of The Most Haunted Roads In America Are In Texas

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B93

Record Setting Fish Caught At Lake Ivie

We mostly think about being at the lake and fishing when it's nice and warm but not the diehard fishermen, they are at it any time of year. In the last week, two record-setting bass have been caught out of Lake O.H. Ivie, east of San Angelo. In the first...
SAN ANGELO, TX
B93

Top 5 Spring Break Destinations in the State of Texas

Spring break is just around the corner and here are 5 destinations you might want to go to that are right here in Texas. South Padre Island - A popular place for spring breakers to head to take that long-awaited break from school. Expect concerts, plenty of alcohol, and miles of beach on South Padre Island.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Oldest Town In Texas Just A 4 Hour Road Trip Away

(Photos courtesy of Google Street View) Texas is absolutely amazing. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're in. Whether you're in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin--or somewhere smaller like Corpus Christi, Tyler, College Station, or our area here in Midland Odessa... Each area is beautiful and has different things to offer. Some guys are fishermen and love to go to the San Angelo area from here. Some people love the beach so they hit the Texas East Coast. Some people enjoy museums and would love to be in our area exploring the George Bush childhood home or the Petroleum Museum... Some people are sports fanatics and would love to see an Astros game in Houston, a Rangers or Cowboys game in Arlington, or even a Texans game in Houston--along with dozens of minor league teams in various cities all across this great state.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Get Free Whataburger Swag For Texas Independence

The Stars At Night Are Big And Bright (Clap Clap Clap Clap) Deep In The Heart Of Texas! Today is Texas Independence! Today, March 2, we celebrate the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence, declaring our independence from Mexico and forming the Republic of Texas. Texans are proud of...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Video: Father Jumps In To Save Son From Bull At Rodeo In Texas!

This is a father's love! A big salute to dad who jumped into the arena after his son was bucked off the bull. Cody Hooks, 18, lay unconscious after the incident as the bull continued to charge him as he lay on the ground. That's when dad jumped in and shielded him from the bull's attacks.
BELTON, TX
B93

If You’re Planning A Walk At Wadley Baron Park In Midland-You’d Better Mind Your Manners

The weather is nice and warm this week in the Midland Odessa area, which means with temperatures hovering in the high 70s/low 80s by Friday most of us will be out and about enjoying a warm early March. If you're planning on walking at Wadley Baron Park-here's your friendly reminder to first---NOT feed the ducks and geese bread as that is bad for them. Stop in at Tractor Supply and get some feed for wild ducks--they sell it in small bags and it's not expensive--they love the pellets and they are good for them! Second--DON'T LITTER. PERIOD. There are trash cans around the water-put your bottles and trash in the cans, not in the water.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy