Nippon Curry

If Rogue was a choose-your-own-adventure book, there’s no scenario in which your night ends in a low-key way. With a DJ fist pumping in the corner, diners creating an impromptu dance floor between the bar seats, and the staff saying “the party is just starting” between course, make sure you take a group of friends here who would be down for a mini turn-up inside a Rittenhouse Square bistro. But it’s not all about the atmosphere here, they have some good food and a few cocktails that are worthy of toasting to another year. The bourbon-based Thyme After Thyme cocktail has a perfect peppery and minty taste, and you should order the striped bass dish that has a lemony beet puree sweet enough to replace your birthday cupcake.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO