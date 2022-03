Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO