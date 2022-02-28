ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Workday Stock Is Trading Higher During Monday's After-Hours Session

By Norman Chu
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rallied during Monday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings beat. Management highlighted a 21.6% year-over-year increase in total revenues to $1.38 billion with subscription revenues showcasing a similar 22.2% year-over-year increase to $1.23...

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 275-point drop led by losses in JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 274 points (0.8%) lower, as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $3.97, or 2.7%, while those of Goldman Sachs are down $9.17, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 87-point drag on the Dow. Procter & Gamble (PG) Coca-Cola (KO) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Teladoc Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it teamed up with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch Teladoc services on Alexa-enabled devices. Those with supported Amazon Echo devices will have access to voice-activated general medical virtual care. Customers in the U.S. will now be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock increased by 3.91% to $13.01. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares increased by 2.85% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million. FGI...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Short-Term Stock Trading Is Absurdly Destructive

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this segment of "The Morning Show" on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fiverr Stock Surged Higher on Thursday

A dynamic and evolving work environment continues to create tailwinds for Fiverr. Fiverr remains confident in the resilience of its business model and its growth prospects. Shares of freelancer platform specialist Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) jumped on Thursday. Shares rose as much as 18.6%, and were up about 14% as of 11:45 a.m. ET today. The growth stock's jump followed Fiverr's fourth-quarter earnings report this morning, before market open.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

