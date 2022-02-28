ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bina Roy Promoted To VP, GM of Nexstar’s Multicast Networks

By George Winslow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Inc. has announced the promotion of Bina Roy to vice president and general manager of its multicast networks. In her new role, Roy is responsible for business development and affiliate partnerships with more than 15 networks providing programming across the company’s portfolio of more than 600 subchannels. She...

