When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court. According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."

16 HOURS AGO