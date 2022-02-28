ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liquor stores drop Russian-sourced vodka

 8 days ago

Seeking to tighten the financial squeeze on Russia over its war against...

Reuters

Russia demands U.S. explain biological programme in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia demanded on Wednesday that the United States explain to the world why it had supported what Moscow cast as a military biological programme in Ukraine. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded transparency from Washington over the allegation, which is denied by Kyiv and which a Pentagon...
MILITARY
AFP

Russia's war in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine: - 12-hour ceasefire - Moscow and Kyiv agree a 12-hour ceasefire to allow civilians to flee six badly battered areas including the capital Kyiv. - Two million refugees - The UN says the number of people fleeing the war now tops two million.
MILITARY
News 12

Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities

Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine's capital on Wednesday as officials said they were bolstering defenses in key cities threatened by Russian forces. Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in almost two weeks of fighting since President Vladimir Putin's forces invaded. While Russian troops have seen their advance slowed by fiercer than expected Ukrainian resistance, they have laid siege to several cities, trapping civilians inside them with little or no food, water or medicine.
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks - RIA

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on using the country's rainy-day National Wealth Fund to buy OFZ government bonds and stocks, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday. Putin also signed a series of laws enabling a new "capital amnesty" designed to encourage people...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU agrees on a new sanctions package over invasion of Ukraine

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed a new round of sanctions targetting senior Russian officials and oligarchs in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, France said on Wednesday. The new sanctions will also include restrictions on the maritime sector and exclude three Belarussian banks from...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Live updates: No water or heat for civilians in Mariupol

MARIUPOL, UKRAINE — The besieged Azov Sea port city of Mariupol has seen some of the most desperate scenes of the war, with civilians struggling without water, heat, basic sanitation or phones for several days. With water supplies cut, people have been collecting water from streams or melting snow.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine's capital on Wednesday and officials said they bolstered defenses in key cities threatened by Russian forces, as authorities renewed efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged urban areas. Ukrainian officials announced Russia has agreed to a new daylong...
POLITICS

