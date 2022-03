CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gilde, a German brewery that's been making beer for almost 500 years just opened its first U.S. taproom in Charlotte. The owners of Gilde (pronounced gill-duh) say it made good business sense to start in the Queen City, but it hasn't been an easy road. The brewery, which was in the works for over four years, finally opened last week after several delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they're banking on their beer's lineage to bring in the bucks.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO