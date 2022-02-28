ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Confirms Another Match For WrestleMania 38 Night One

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has confirmed another match for WrestleMania Saturday. The Miz took to Twitter today to confirm that he will team with Logan Paul to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on Night One of WrestleMania 38. The match was previously confirmed, but now The Miz has made...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

New Champion Crowned On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Top Star Turns Heel

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Challenges Hulk Hogan: “Got One More In Ya?”

Shane McMahon has seemingly challenged two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to a future match, possibly at WrestleMania 38. On Sunday, McMahon shared a photo of himself in the hallway of Madison Square Garden, where he would attend a New York Rangers game with his three sons. As seen below, McMahon stood in front of the synopsis of WrestleMania 1, which was headlined by Hogan and Mr. T vs. Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper. McMahon stated that reading the synopsis got him thinking about a match with The Hulkster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Becky Lynch Shows Off Brutal Welts From WWE RAW Match

On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip. Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Finn Balor Wins The WWE United States Championship On RAW

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Addresses Possible Steve Austin WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. Having wrestled Stone...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
The Miz
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Miz
Person
Carmella
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Rey Mysterio
411mania.com

Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Notes On Randy Orton And What Happened With The Injury Scare On RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On John Cena’s Status For WWE WrestleMania 38

In January of 2022, John Cena spoke with Ellen DeGeneres and said the following about a possible appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38…. “I don’t know if I’ll be able to make Wrestlemania. I will tell you and everybody else out there watching, I’m not done with WWE by a long shot.”
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Wwe Intercontinental#Smackdown Women#Raw Women#Wwe Women S Tag Team
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Does Not Appear At WWE Live Event This Past Weekend

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch missed an advertised title defense over the weekend. Lynch was scheduled to defend her championship at a WWE event Sunday night in Youngstown, Ohio. Becky Lynch did not appear at the show, according to the Wrestling Observer. The report added that no announcement...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Explains How He’s A Bully Backstage In AEW

Bryan Danielson was a guest on the latest episode of The Ringer Wrestling Podcast. During the conversation, he discussed the young age of AEW’s Hook and being a “real bully” in the locker room. Since arriving at AEW, Danielson’s been mixing it up in the ring with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss To Miss WrestleMania 38?, WWE Return Updates On Asuka And Bayley

Alexa Bliss will reportedly miss WrestleMania 38. Bliss recently returned to action for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, and there has been some speculation on potential WrestleMania 38 plans for her. However, PWInsider reports that word going around says Bliss’ next program likely will not happen until after WrestleMania.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (3/1): WWE NXT Review, Randy Orton, Cain Velasquez

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Alexa Bliss’ Bachelorette Party Ahead Of Wedding

It appears RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are on the verge of tying the knot. On Monday, Bliss shared photos from a bachelorette party held for her over the weekend. As seen below, Bliss thanked her friends for organizing “the best bachelorette weekend ever.”. What an amazing...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy