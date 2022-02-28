Steve Bruce still seeking his first win as West Brom boss after loss to Swansea

Steve Bruce is still seeking his first win in charge of beleaguered West Brom after a 2-0 defeat at home to Swansea.

West Brom supporters chanted “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” as Bruce’s side’s alarming slump continued.

Late goals from Joel Piroe and Cyrus Christie made it one win in 12 Championship games for West Brom, one point from a possible 21 and one goal in 10-and-a-half hours of football.

West Brom twice hit a post from Callum Robinson, but failed to test Andrew Fisher, the Swansea goalkeeper.

The first chance did not arrive until the 21st minute and it fell to Albion as Grady Diangana found Dara O’Shea and his cross was met by Robinson’s glancing header which hit the outside of a post.

After Kyle Bartley drove comfortably wide for West Brom, the home side went close to a breakthrough when the lively Diangana poked just off target from Robinson’s cross.

Swansea’s first chance of the game came three minutes before half-time when their captain Matt Grimes curled inches wide from 25 yards.

The visitors forced a save almost immediately afterwards, in the 44th minute, when a fierce header from Christie was palmed away by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Ryan Manning’s arrowed centre.

West Brom made a half-time substitution, replacing O’Shea with Darnell Furlong in a bid to get some more attacking impetus down the right.

But it was Swansea who created the first opening of the second period when Piroe drove into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi twice went close within a matter of seconds after the hour.

First his close-range shot was deflected wide from Hannes Wolf’s cross then he crashed a flying header high over the bar from Manning’s centre.

Robinson thought he had found the breakthrough in the 76th minute but his placed shot hit a post.

Swansea punished the hosts by taking the lead with a counter attack in the 79th minute.

Olivier Ntcham, the substitute, ran at Semi Ajayi before crossing through the defender’s legs and Piroe drilled home from 10 yards.

Swansea made it 2-0 six minutes before the end when the unmarked Christie drove home an angled shot off Johnstone.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox