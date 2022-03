The Bold Type concluded its five-season run on Freeform in 2021, and if you've found yourself missing Sutton (Meghann Fahy), Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and their cohorts at Scarlet ever since, you're not alone. Still, there are plenty of lovable (and lovably ridiculous) shows out there that we think any Bold Type fan will enjoy watching next. Just call me Jacqueline (Melora Hardin), because I'm here to drop some conveniently timed, weirdly specific life advice in your lap.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO