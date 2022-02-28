ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds on bullish grounds near $1,910

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDownbeat market mood augmented demand for the yellow metal. Vladimir Putin retaliates Western sanctions, putting the Russian army on high nuclear alert. XAU/USD Price Forecast: It is upward biased but subject to market sentiment. Update: Gold is 1% higher towards the electronic close on a day where Russian sanctions...

MarketWatch

Most gold miner stocks lose ground, as gold prices pull back

Shares of most gold miners lost ground Thursday, as a safe-haven rally in gold prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is weighed against concerns over exposure to Russia. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF slumped 1.1% in morning trading, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 2.0% to an eight-month intraday high, with 21 of 33 equity components losing ground. Companies within the ETF generate about 4% of total revenue from Russia over the last 12 months, based on data provided by FactSet's proprietary algorithm. Among the U.S.-listed components, shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. rose 1.5% to pace the gainers and Newmont Corp. gained 1.2%, while Royal Gold Inc. shed 0.9% and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. declined 0.8%. The Canada-listed shares of Torex Gold Resources Ltd. fell 2.1% to pace the ETF's decliners, followed by the 2.0% drop in Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. . Meanwhile, gold futures rallied 1.0%, but pared earlier gains of as much as 3.5% to a 17-month intraday high of $1,976.50 an ounce. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, but was down as much as 2.6% earlier.
Jerome Powell
Vladimir Putin
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
