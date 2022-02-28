ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ducey outlines plan to tackle the state's water shortage

By Ron Dungan
kjzz.org
 8 days ago

Gov. Doug Ducey outlined a plan last week for finding new water sources to help secure Arizona’s future. Right now that search raises a number of questions, from who bears the costs to how quickly...

