Gov. Ducey outlines plan to tackle the state's water shortage

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke highly of President Joe Biden’s remarks in the State of the Union address Tuesday night – and also took note of the fact that two women were standing behind the president during the address for the first time Tuesday.
Mayor Lightfoot wrote that President Biden “leads with his head and his heart” on all issues – including COVID, crime, immigration, health care, and voting rights.
