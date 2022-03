So you have $3 million to invest. Maybe you saved up meticulously and well. Maybe you sold your company or wrote a best-selling novel. Maybe you simply won the lottery (fun in theory, but not a financial plan we recommend). First thing’s first: congratulations! That’s quite an accomplishment. Now, what should you do with it? Leaving all of that money in a checking account isn’t a particularly good plan. Current interest rates pay so close to zero as to be nearly the same thing. Instead, consider a few of these strong investment options.

