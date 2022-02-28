ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Dramatic video shows 40-ft sailboat go up in flames at Oak Island

By Rodney Overton
 2 days ago

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire destroyed a sailboat at the North Carolina coast Sunday night, officials say.

Dramatic video shows flames engulf a 40- to 45-foot sailboat in a marina near Oak Island in Brunswick County.

The call was dispatched around 11:45 p.m. at the Safe Harbour marina in the South Harbour Village at 4909 Fish Factory Road, according to the Oak Island Fire Department.

It took two hours for crews to get the fire under control. During the fire, the mast of the sailboat collapsed.

The boat was near a fuel dock when the fire broke out, fire officials said. It’s not clear if the boat was being fueled when the fire began.

During the fire, the boat drifted from the scene, which is close to Southport.

One person who tried to initially put out the fire suffered smoke inhalation and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

