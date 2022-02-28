ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Watch now: Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Victoria Advocate

NU spring ball conference, 2.28

Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams. Scott Frost keeps using "energized" and "invigorated" to describe the vibe in Nebraska's football program. New WRs coach Mickey Joseph certainly brings some zip to spring ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
North Platte Post

Coach Frost Press Conference transcript from first spring practice

“Welcome back. We got an early start to spring this year. A lot of good things about that. It is great to be back on the field with all the players. It has been really energizing and invigorating having the new faces around in the coaching staff and on the team. There is going to be a lot of hard work and a lot of good things happening. There is a lot of work left to do. A lot of pieces do not make a good team. You need to bring those pieces together to make a good team. We have a long way to go in that regard, but it has been a lot of fun being around the guys again. They were really anxious to get started so it was a good start to spring.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
