Watch now: Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

It's spring football season in West Lafayette as Purdue begins practice on Monday. Including the opening day, there will be four practices that will be open to fans. The public will be welcome to attend the first practice, plus March 2, March 4 and March 7. Each will begin at 4pm and will held, pending the weather, on the outdoor practice fields or in the Mollenkopf Athletic Center indoor field. Per the school, fans should enter through the northeast corner of the KFPC practice fields for outdoor practices. For indoor practices, fans can use the southeast entrance of the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
