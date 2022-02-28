NBA picks: Heat one of three best bets for Monday night

Which games should bettors target on Monday’s NBA slate? Joe Dellera of The Action Network is here to give his recommendations.

The first contest Dellera is keying in on is the Bulls’ visit to Miami to battle the Heat, who are three-point home favorites

For Dellera, he believes Miami is flying under the radar and is a top Eastern Conference contender and has an edge in tonight’s matchup.

“Miami is top-10 in both adjusted offensive and defensive ratings,” Dellera says. “But the Bulls are just 24th in adjusted defensive rating.”

With that in mind, Dellera is happy to lay the points with the hosts.

Jimmy butler (22) high-fives Tyler Herro (14).

The next matchup Dellera likes on the board tonight is Timberwolves at Cavaliers, who will be without both Darius Garland and Caris LeVert.

Without those guards, Dellera doesn’t believe in a Cleveland offense that ranks 21st in adjusted offensive net rating. Meanwhile, when Minnesota is healthy, its offense has played very well.

“As long as D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are on the floor, the T-Wolves are scoring 118.2 points per 100 possessions,” Dellera says.

Because Dellera doesn’t believe the Cavs offense can keep pace, he says to lay the points with the visitors.

Dellera’s final bet of the night is a player prop: Dejounte Murray over 17.5 rebounds and assists.

“[Murray] has cleared this number in seven of his last 10 games and [blew] by this number with 21 against the Grizzlies on January 26th,” Dellera says.

Because Dellera expects this game to be fast-paced — both teams rank in the top-10 in terms of pace — he believes there will be opportunities galore for Murray to clear this number.