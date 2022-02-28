ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk providing Starlink internet service in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

T he world’s wealthiest person is working to help Ukrainians stay connected to the internet amid the Russian invasion.

Since the assault began last week, some Ukrainians have faced blackouts and power shortages. Given how important having access to the internet is for documenting and relaying information about the ever-changing developments in Ukraine, the country's minister of digital transformation pleaded with SpaceX founder Elon Musk to help by providing his Starlink satellite internet service.

“[Musk], while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” tweeted the minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, on Saturday.

BP AND SHELL DROP STAKES IN RUSSIAN OIL COMPANIES, LIKELY TAKING MASSIVE HIT

Musk, just hours after the request, replied to Fedorov: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

Starlink is a form of broadband internet service that is sourced from a growing network of small satellites operating in low-Earth orbit. The goal is for the network to afford those without traditional access to the internet, especially those in rural locations and places with little infrastructure, the ability to connect to the web. There are reportedly about 1,500 such satellites in operational orbit.

On Monday, less than 48 hours after the request, Fedorov confirmed that the first shipments of Starlink satellite dishes had arrived in the war-torn country. He posted a photo of a truck carrying more than a dozen of such dishes and thanked Musk for his contribution.

“You are most welcome,” Musk responded after the delivery.

The war in Ukraine has been broadcast digitally, with average Ukrainians posting photos and videos of the occupying Russian forces and of attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure. Fedorov has also implored other tech moguls to wade into the conflict, including begging Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to bar Russian access to the social networks run by his company, which was recently rebranded as “Meta.”

“Mark Zuckerberg, while you create Metaverse — Russia ruins real life in Ukraine! We ask you to ban access to @facebookapp and @instagram from Russia — as long as tanks and missiles attack our kindergartens and hospitals! @Meta,” Fedorov tweeted on Sunday.

Meta said that it had discovered a “relatively small” disinformation network originating from Russia and Ukraine that was targeting Ukrainians and had taken it down.

"Meta is stepping up to shut down Russian lies. When will @YouTube? We are calling on @Google to deplatform Russian state media in the strongest possible terms,” Fedorov said on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ukraine has been bogged down in the war since last week, when Russia made the decision to invade the European country to international condemnation. Since then, Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin have been shackled with crippling sanctions that have caused the economy to degrade under the pressure.

