Wizards' international foundation coming into focus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Tomás Satoransky entered Tuesday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons, he marked the seventh player born outside the U.S. to appear in a game for the Wizards this season. Washington hopes he will soon be followed by trade deadline acquisition Kristaps Porzingis, who once cleared to return from his knee injury will help the Wizards tie their franchise record set just last year for the most international players to suit up for them in a season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO