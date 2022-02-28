'I am afraid': Ukrainian envoy reads aloud Russian soldier's final texts to mother before death

T he Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations read what he said were the final text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother before the fighter was killed in the invasion of Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the diplomat, shared and read screenshots of texts during an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly, according to the Daily Mail . After the mother asked for her son's whereabouts, he revealed to her that he was not in training but taking part in the invasion of Ukraine and was "afraid."

"Why has it been so long since you responded? Are you really in training exercises?" the mother asked her son, adding that she intended to send him a package.

The soldier revealed that he was "no longer" in training in Crimea , later saying that he wanted "to hang" himself.

"What are you talking about? What happened?" the mother asked.

"Mama, I'm in Ukraine," the soldier wrote back. "There is a real war waging here. I am afraid," he said, adding that they were not only "bombing all of the cities" but "targeting civilians" as well.

The soldier said in his messages that they were told they would be welcomed but that the civilians were instead "falling under" the armored cars and "throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing" the Russian soldiers to pass.

"They call us fascists," the soldier wrote in the texts. "Mama, this is so hard."

Kyslytsya claimed that the final message was sent several "moments" before the soldier was killed. The text message exchange has not been verified.

During his address, Kyslytsya also said "clear parallels" could "be drawn" to the start of World War II. He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin should "kill himself" as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had done "in the bunker."

"We have been prompted to call for an emergency special session, as the level of the threat to the global security has been equated to that of the Second World War or even higher following Putin's order to put [on] alert Russian nuclear forces," Kyslytsya said during the special session.