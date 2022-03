NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Aggies in the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (14-14, 4-12 SEC) is 11-8 in the SEC Tournament since joining the league in 2012. A&M won the 2013 installment of the tournament, its only SEC Tournament Championship. Kayla Wells holds the program record for points in an SEC tourney game when she dropped 28 points versus Auburn on March 9, 2019. The Maroon & White is the 12 seed and playing in the first round for the first time. A&M has won its first game in four of the last five tourney runs. Fans can purchase tickets for the SEC Tournament here.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO