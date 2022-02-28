ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs land inside top 15 after Kentucky win

By Gary Gilbert
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the newly released Associated Press men’s basketball poll , the Arkansas Razorbacks jumped four spots to land inside the Top 15.

The Razorbacks sit at #14 nationally after the win against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats sit at #7 following the loss at Bud Walton.

Notae Named National and SEC Player of the Week

The Baylor Bears had the highest jump in the Top 25, going from #10 to #3 following a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The top two remain unchanged this week with the Gonzaga Bulldogs at number one and the Arizona Wildcats sitting at number two.

You can view the entire Top 25 poll by clicking here .

