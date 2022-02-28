ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NAACP Image Awards: Will Smith thanks Denzel Washington; Samuel L. Jackson, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle demand voting rights

wxhc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Will Smith won his first Screen Actors Guild Award Sunday, he received congratulations from his idol, Denzel Washington. The former Fresh Prince was honored for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard. "He's always been a mentor for me and he grabbed...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Everyone is Buzzing About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Powerful Speech at The NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Both the world and Twitter are abuzz with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s speech at the NAACP Image Awards, an annual awards show that honors outstanding performances in the arts. On Feb. 26, the pair accepted the prestigious President’s Award for their work in public service through the Archewell Foundation, which has supported tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting racial injustices. Their speech was a sight to see, and people have been talking nonstop about it. Markle started the speech by saying, “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Will Smith
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Outstanding Performance#Abc Audio
Deadline

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call For “Era Of Digital Justice Movement” At NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented with the President’s Award on Saturday at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The President’s Award recognizes special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including luminaries like Muhammad Ali and Jesse Jackson. In her speech, Markle highlighted the important work established by past civil rights leaders and urged the passage of voter protection laws to honor their legacies. “Today we can continue that legacy by reestablishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants like the late John Lewis. We...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have “heeded the call to social justice” and joined the "struggle for equity” in the U.S. and around the world.The couple will be given the award during the Feb. 26 ceremony that will be televised on BET.Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James and Jesse Jackson. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Prince Harry and Meghan have inspired the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards. It’s a newly created award that recognizes leaders creating change within the social justice and technology realm to advance civil and human rights Read More Harry and Meghan to be recognised for social justice work at NAACP Image AwardsGiorgio Armani dress worn by Meghan during Oprah interview named dress of 2021William and Kate to attend England vs Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham
SOCIETY
The US Sun

Wendy Williams’ brother shares rare photo of troubled host & insists she’s ‘pushing through fog’ after show is canceled

WENDY Williams’ brother has shared a rare photo of the troubled host as he insisted she is “pushing through fog” after her show was canceled. Wendy’s younger brother Tommy Williams, 54, posted a photo with the famous host and a slew of other close family members in Florida along with a lengthy caption updating her fans on her condition.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian After She's Declared Single

When the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled on Wednesday (March 2) that Kim Kardashian was officially considered to be legally single, Kodak Black wasted no time shooting his shot at Kanye West’s ex-wife. “You Need a Real N-gga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play, Real Gansta @kimkardashian,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch, Royal Family Reportedly Cruel To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Former Correspondent Claims

Queen Elizabeth and the royals should have done more to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly not as considerate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle compared to her treatment of Prince Andrew. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt claimed that the royal family should have adjusted to keep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as members of the firm.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Will Reportedly Get A New Royal Title After Monarch Passes Away

Prince William and Kate Middleton will, reportedly, receive a new royal title after the queen dies. Prince William and Kate Middleton will receive a new royal title after Prince Charles ascends the throne. Royal fans already know that Prince Charles would most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to his eldest son. Middleton, on the other hand, will inherit Princess Diana’s title, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy