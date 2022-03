NC State wrestling tied a school record and clinched its fourth straight conference title with an impressive performance at the ACC Championships in Charlottesville Sunday. Although the league is better than ever, the Wolfpack dominated its ACC foes in the regular season and that continued at the tournament. NC State finished with 98.5 team points, nearly breaking into triple digits, something that has been done at ACCs only four times since 1974. It was the highest point total at ACCs since NC State notched 103.5 in 2007.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO