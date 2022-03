Federal environmental authorities have agreed to a September 2024 deadline to set a target for reduction of cancer-linked chemicals released into the Spokane River. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday signed off on a legal agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and several conservation groups locked in a legal battle for a decade over polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the waterway. The agreement requires the EPA to establish a total maximum daily load for the chemicals, a legacy pollutant that enters the Spokane River through wastewater discharged by the city of Spokane and Spokane County, as well as the Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District, Kaiser Aluminum and Inland Empire Paper Co., in addition to other runoff sources.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO