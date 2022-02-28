Elden Ring mod lets you pause the game

If you’re a fan of CD Projekt Red‘s 2015 hit The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but have always wondered how the game would play in a first-person mode, you’re now in luck. Seven years after the game first launched, a modder by the username “crthdr” has now created a mod for the PC version of the game that’ll allow players to experience the game in first person, bringing a whole new level of immersion to Geralt’s monster-slaying adventures. As you’ll see in the video above — uploaded by YouTuber brandonzxcv — the Gervant First Person mod lets you experience almost everything in the game in the new perspective, including fighting monsters, riding your horse, and even paddling on a boat. Cut scenes will still be in third-person, however, and according to the creator the mod might not work as well when you’re playing as Ciri, so it might make more sense to keep those quests in third-person mode as well.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO