Elden Ring mod lets you pause the game

By Austin Wood
 2 days ago
Thanks to a brilliantly simple Elden Ring mod, you can now pause the game. As PC Gamer spotted, Nexus Mods user TechieW whipped up a simple pause mod that does what it says on the tin: freeze time with a big-old "game paused" screen. The kicker is that Elden Ring's built...

