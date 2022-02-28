How Oscar Nominated Directors Played With the Academy’s Favorite Genres

We’re kicking off awards season with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — which honors nominees in 15 film and television categories, voted on by members of the guild. This year, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog led the film categories with three nominations each, and on television, Succession, Ted Lasso, Mare Of Easttown, The Morning Show and Squid Game received four nominations a piece. Not too surprising given the popular and critical success of each project, though there were still some unexpected snubs — including and especially Kristen Stewart for her turn as Princess Diana in Spencer.

