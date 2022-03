Nutrition Insight reports that 77% of American adults consume dietary supplements, and Nutraceuticals World indicates 98% of adult supplement users are taking vitamins and minerals. Individuals considering supplements should always discuss them with their physicians prior to including them in their health regimens. Even those who haven’t considered supplements can discuss them with their physicians, as Harvard Health, MedlinePlus and the U.S. National Library of Medicine note that various products can provide some significant benefits.

