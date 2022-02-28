ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Toy Association’s Jennifer Lynch shares a sneak peek of this year’s hottest toys

By Nancy Cruz
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lynch, the toy trends specialist at The Toy Association, joined...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Behind-the-scenes look at the new Peppa Pig Theme Park

If you’re planning a summer getaway with the kids, scrap the plans and book your flight to Florida to check out the brand new ‘Peppa Pig’ Theme Park. It’s the latest attraction in the Legoland Universe and we’re getting a peak at some of the cool things happening inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

A Sneak Peek At That '90s Show Reveals What's New In Red And Kitty's Kitchen

One of the most popular TV comedies back in the aughts was "That '70s Show." Two decades later, "That '70s" show is being rebooted for Netflix in the form of "That '90s Show." Confused? That's OK, we'll all catch on as the adventures of Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) unfold. Leia plays the daughter of "That '70s Show" stars Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) who's visiting her grandparents, the lovable Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and acerbic Red (Kurtwood Smith), according to Deadline. Reportedly, producers are in talks to cast Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for the 10-episode run.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Family Reunion's Maci Bookout Shares 'Unhealthy Relationship' With Emotion in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Maci Bookout is looking back on the progress she's made on her Teen Mom: Family Reunion retreat as she looks to make some big changes upon her return home to husband Taylor McKinney and her three kids. The Teen Mom OG star gets honest about her "unhealthy relationship" with emotion during a sitdown with Coach Bryant in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Family Reunion episode.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Lynch
New York Post

A sneak peek inside Disney’s new, interactive ‘Star Wars’ hotel

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, 6-year-old me went to see Santa Claus at a local department store in London. They always made his grotto something special, and this year, they’d chosen a theme from a new TV program that was seriously trending: “Dr. Who!”
MOVIES
People

Disney Shares a Sneak Peek of Guardians of the Galaxy Ride Coming to EPCOT This Summer

Disney is teasing its highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy ride as it prepares to unveil the attraction at EPCOT this summer. The official Disney Parks TikTok account gave a sneak peek at the ride in a clip posted Tuesday. In the short video, a senior ride development engineer for Walt Disney Imagineering, gives viewers a glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
TRAVEL
Parade

They're on Fire! Watch the Exclusive America's Got Talent: Extreme Sneak Peek of Hunter and His 90-Year-Old Grandma Lilian!

America’s Got Talent: Extreme has acts that are so big and so dangerous that they had to film outdoors at an arena in Atlanta, rather than on the normal stage at the Dolby Theater. A perfect example of that from Monday night’s episode is Hunter, 24, and Lilian, his 90-year-old bada$$ grandmother, from Fairview, Wis., who ride Hunter’s motorcycle through five towers of fire! The act was made even more dangerous by the fact that it was raining so the pavement was slick.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#The Toy Association
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Gabrielle Union’s Impressive Shoe Wall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Everyone already knows Gabrielle Union has an impressive fashion and interior design sense. So the perfectly-curated and displayed sneaker wall that appeared in one of Union’s most recent Instagram posts shouldn’t phase us. However, it definitely does.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy