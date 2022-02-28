Toy Association’s Jennifer Lynch shares a sneak peek of this year’s hottest toys

One of the most popular TV comedies back in the aughts was "That '70s Show." Two decades later, "That '70s" show is being rebooted for Netflix in the form of "That '90s Show." Confused? That's OK, we'll all catch on as the adventures of Leia Forman (played by Callie Haverda) unfold. Leia plays the daughter of "That '70s Show" stars Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) who's visiting her grandparents, the lovable Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and acerbic Red (Kurtwood Smith), according to Deadline. Reportedly, producers are in talks to cast Grace, Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for the 10-episode run.
