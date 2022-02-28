Atlanta Card Show Review, 2021 Elite Product Live Rip, and Mailbag Questions

Let’s keep things simple shall we? Life can be divided into two halves: The serious stuff and the not-so-serious stuff. Sometimes they intersect. Sometimes we cope with the former by treating it like the latter. But war? Well, war isn’t one of those gray areas and right now the world—whether actively engaged in combat or not—is at war. It’s not really a thing to work up punchlines about, a point made painfully clear this past week as Twitter yucksters complained about losing followers while the Ukrainian people lost their homes and lives.

