ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Card Show Review, 2021 Elite Product Live Rip, and Mailbag Questions

By Mike Gioseffi
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Jesse discuss their time at the Atlanta card show this past weekend,...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Ringer

MLB Prospects, Lockout, and Trading News

Mike and Jesse discuss the trends in the MLB market and prospects, Trae Young, and all the latest news in the trading card market (2:02). Next, they speak with Card Ladder’s Josh Johnson and Chris McGill about the rise of NFL cards, the impact of the MLB lockout, and the various spikes in the market (32:14) before the guys close with mailbag questions (58:51).
NFL
Golf Digest

“If the Russians invade us tomorrow …” ponders Bill Walton mid-broadcast seconds before getting his mic cut

Let’s keep things simple shall we? Life can be divided into two halves: The serious stuff and the not-so-serious stuff. Sometimes they intersect. Sometimes we cope with the former by treating it like the latter. But war? Well, war isn’t one of those gray areas and right now the world—whether actively engaged in combat or not—is at war. It’s not really a thing to work up punchlines about, a point made painfully clear this past week as Twitter yucksters complained about losing followers while the Ukrainian people lost their homes and lives.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Ringer

The Ja Experience in Memphis, MLB’s Future, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin on Changing Sports Fans

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Chris Vernon and Joe House to discuss Ja Morant, what his development has done for the Grizzlies and the Memphis area, looking ahead to the Grizzlies in the playoffs, and more (3:40). Then Bill and House talk about the MLB lockout, the current lockout compared to the 1994 MLB lockout, some long overdue baseball fixes, and more (54:01). Finally Bill talks with CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin, about the rise of Fanatics, handling logistics for the merchandise giant, the sports cards market, the future of sports fandom, and more (1:39:59).
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Simmons, House, and JJ on Friday’s NBA Action and a Rookie of the Year Discussion. Plus: Jared Smith on Weekend College Hoops and Conference Tournaments

JJ is first joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Joe House to run through Friday night’s NBA slate and share their thoughts on the best games (2:00). Then, they discuss odds for Rookie of the Year (24:00) and division winners (32:00) before giving out their favorite bet and building a parlay together (37:00). Finally, Jared Smith joins JJ to preview the weekend of college basketball, discuss conference tournaments, and look ahead to March Madness (40:00).
NBA
The Ringer

Best Picture Power Rankings and the Oscars Take Purge. Plus: ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

Award season is (finally) in full swing. Joanna Robinson joins Sean to break down the SAG Awards, the state of Best Picture (1:00), and to let Sean get some takes off his chest (34:30). Then, directing duo Coodie & Chike join Sean to talk about jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix’s new three-part documentary film series tracking the rise of Kanye West (1:02:00).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Atlanta Card Show Review#Elite Basketball
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ Status With WWE

It’s been an interesting few weeks for AEW as Cody Rhodes recently announced that he was leaving the company, and Tony Khan announced on Dynamite this week that he purchased ROH. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting that sources have confirmed Cody and Brandi Rhodes parting ways with AEW...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy