Who is the Ukrainian Reaper?

By Claire Wallace
 2 days ago

AS FIGHTING has broken out in Eastern Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, news sources in other parts of the world have struggled to keep up with all of the details.

Recently, rumors of a "Ukrainian Reaper," a sniper who kills Russian troops with intense accuracy and frequency, have been popping up across social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhYeK_0eRgWKMc00
Ukrainian soldiers on February 25, 2022

Who is the Ukrainian Reaper?

The Ukrainian Reaper has been identified online as Ukrainian solider Volodymyr Vist.

On February 25th, someone in Ukraine tweeted out a photo of a Ukrainian soldier with his face blurred out for privacy.

The tweet claimed that it was a photo of Vist, a soldier who had already made 20 confirmed sniper kills in the Russian Ukrainian conflict.

Quickly, people on the internet gave Vist the moniker the Ukrainian Reaper.

The internet also brought up a similar individual, named The Ghost of Kyiv, who reportedly gunned down five Russian fighter planes in one day.

Is the Ukrainian Reaper real?

While Twitter seems to think so, there has been no real confirmation of the Reaper's existence.

There has also been no confirmation of The Ghost of Kyiv.

Right now, the two figures are mostly considered an urban legend, spread by Ukrainian supporters on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3fGM_0eRgWKMc00
A soldier in front of a destroyed building in Luhansk, Ukraine Credit: Getty

Who is the White Death?

With rumors circulating about the Reaper, people on the internet are starting to compare him to Simo Hayha, aka The White Death.

Hayha was a military sniper from Finland who fought in World War II and is widely known as the most deadly sniper in history.

It is estimated, based on Hayha's personal journals and work from historians, that Hayha killed 500 or more men from the Soviet Union during the war.

