Saco, ME

Statue to mark drowning of Native American leader’s son

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SACO, Maine (AP) — A local organization has won a grant to erect a proposed statue of a Native American leader, his wife and his son, who drowned as an infant when English settlers overturned their boat, according to a contemporary account.

The Biddeford Culture and Heritage Center has not yet secured a location for the statue of Sachem Squando of the Saco Tribe and his family, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.

“Our hope is that the statue will speak to Mainers and other New Englanders about the extent of the brutality that Indigenous people endured,” said Diane Cyr, the organization’s president. “It will stand alone in Maine as the only visual reminder to date of these horrific events.”

An account written by Rev. William Hubbard relays the story of Squando’s son’s death in 1675, which led to the burning of the area that is Saco and Biddeford today, the newspaper reported.

The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, a family foundation based in Bangor, has given a $40,000 grant to the heritage center for the proposed project. The organization hopes to raise an additional $150,000 for the project.

